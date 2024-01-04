Win Stuff
Improvement projects in Sumrall set to begin

-
-(WDAM)
By Trey Howard
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 10:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Town of Sumrall is bringing in the new year by preparing the downtown area for some major reconstruction.

The board of aldermen recently approved bids to begin installing new sidewalks along Main Street.

Mayor Joel Lofton said the town already has a plan to combat parking issues once construction begins.

“We actually have constructed one of three off-street parking lots,” said Lofton. “We will be adding around 100 parking spaces to the downtown area.”

Those parking spaces will remain in place once the project is completed.

“So that’s a great opportunity for our businesses and our citizens to have better access downtown,” Lofton said.

While crews are working on the new sidewalks, they will simultaneously be clearing space for another improvement.

“We will be partnering that with a town-funded lighting project,” Lofton said.

This project is to help improve visibility in the busiest parts of the town, where there are several businesses and a common location for festivals.

It will affect downtown and other parts of Sumrall, like Rocky Branch Park.

“We’ve added a measured quarter-mile walking trail, three pavilions, and this week, we look to see the tennis court and basketball court resurfacing completed,” Lofton said.

The area is near completion and improved lighting will help address safety concerns.

