Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Georgia police officer killed in crash with officer in Alabama during high-speed chase, officials say

A Georgia law enforcement officer was killed in a high-speed chase in Alabama early Thursday...
A Georgia law enforcement officer was killed in a high-speed chase in Alabama early Thursday morning.(Gray News, file)
By Alexis Thornton and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 8:42 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM/Gray News) - A Georgia law enforcement officer was killed in a high-speed chase in Alabama early Thursday morning, officials said.

The chase started around 2 a.m. in Georgia, traveled south on Interstate 85 and across the Chattahoochee River into Chambers County, Alabama.

According to Lanett Police officials, several officers were chasing the driver of an alleged stolen vehicle when a Lanett police officer crashed into and killed a Georgia police officer.

The suspect being pursued is in custody.

The Lanett police officer has been put on administrative leave while the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency investigates.

Copyright 2024 WTVM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antwan Loftin has an active arrest warrant for probation violation in relation to a 2022...
NEW DETAILS: Man wanted in Covington Co. previously arrested for manslaughter; neighborhood patrols continue
Mississippi State Capitol
Lockdown lifted after bomb threat shut down Mississippi State Capitol
The Forrest County Sheriff's Office says Woullard stands at 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs...
Missing man found safe in Forrest Co., sheriff’s office says
The Ellisville Police Department said the incident happened at 504 Dobson Street early Tuesday...
Husband believed as shooter in Ellisville apparent murder-suicide, deputy coroner says
Image courtesy of MGN.
Husband & wife dead in apparent murder-suicide, says Ellisville police

Latest News

Petal residents frustrated over Leaf River Bridge closure
Leaf River Bridge closure
The board of aldermen recently approved bids to begin installing new sidewalks along Main Street.
Mayor talks Sumrall projects
The Covington County Sheriff’s Office issued a public safety alert Wednesday regarding a...
Search for wanted man in Covington County
Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
High school shooting reported in Perry, Iowa
LNL: Police Investigating Shooting at Iowa High School