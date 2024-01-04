Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Exploding toilet at a Dunkin’ store in Florida left a customer filthy and injured, lawsuit claims

File - The Dunkin' logo is seen on a storefront, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, in Boston. A customer...
File - The Dunkin' logo is seen on a storefront, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, in Boston. A customer in central Florida has filed a negligence lawsuit against Dunkin', claiming he was injured from an exploding toilet at one of the coffee chain's locations. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 11:30 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A customer has filed a negligence lawsuit against Dunkin’, claiming he was injured by an exploding toilet at one of the coffee chain’s locations in central Florida.

Paul Kerouac is seeking more than $100,000 in a lawsuit filed Wednesday in state court in Orlando, claiming he suffered “severe and long term injuries” following the explosion of a toilet in the men’s room of a Dunkin’ location in Winter Park, Florida, a year ago.

After the explosion left Kerouac covered in human feces, urine and debris, he walked out of the men’s room seeking help from workers and the store’s manager, according to the lawsuit. An employee told him that they were aware of the “problem with the toilet” since there had been previous incidents, the lawsuit says, without diving into further details about the explosion.

When contacted Thursday by email for more details on Kerouac’s injuries, his attorney, Scott Spradley, said he was tied up and couldn’t answer the questions until the following day. The Canton, Massachusetts-based company did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

The lawsuit says Kerouac suffered “bodily injury,” and he has required mental health care and counseling since the incident in January 2022.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antwan Loftin has an active arrest warrant for probation violation in relation to a 2022...
NEW DETAILS: Man wanted in Covington Co. previously arrested for manslaughter; neighborhood patrols continue
Mississippi State Capitol
Lockdown lifted after bomb threat shut down Mississippi State Capitol
The Forrest County Sheriff's Office says Woullard stands at 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs...
Missing man found safe in Forrest Co., sheriff’s office says
The Ellisville Police Department said the incident happened at 504 Dobson Street early Tuesday...
Husband believed as shooter in Ellisville apparent murder-suicide, deputy coroner says
Image courtesy of MGN.
Husband & wife dead in apparent murder-suicide, says Ellisville police

Latest News

Petal residents frustrated over Leaf River Bridge closure
Leaf River Bridge closure
The board of aldermen recently approved bids to begin installing new sidewalks along Main Street.
Mayor talks Sumrall projects
The Covington County Sheriff’s Office issued a public safety alert Wednesday regarding a...
Search for wanted man in Covington County
Opal Lee, the woman behind making Juneteenth a national holiday, was gifted a home.
Woman who led the cause to designate ‘Juneteenth’ a national holiday is gifted home
Coweta County Deputy Sheriff Eric Minix died while pursuing a car theft suspect in Alabama.
Georgia deputy killed when struck by police car during chase in Alabama, officials say