Bright and sunny tomorrow, but rain will return for your Friday.

Good evening, everyone! Skies will be clear for the rest of this evening. Temperatures will fall into the low 40s this evening. Overnight lows will bottom out into the upper 20s.

Tomorrow will be bright and sunny with highs in the mid 50s.

Rain will return Friday evening as our next system moves through the area. Highs will top out into the upper 50s to low 60s.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s.

Sunday will be bright and sunny with highs in the low 60s.

Another storm system will move in on Monday, giving us a chance of scattered thunderstorms. We’ll be watching this system closely. Highs will top out into the mid 60s.

Next Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2024 WDAM. All rights reserved.