Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Bright and sunny tomorrow, but rain will return for your Friday.

Patrick's Wednesday PM Forecast 1/3
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 6:50 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Good evening, everyone! Skies will be clear for the rest of this evening. Temperatures will fall into the low 40s this evening. Overnight lows will bottom out into the upper 20s.

Tomorrow will be bright and sunny with highs in the mid 50s.

Rain will return Friday evening as our next system moves through the area. Highs will top out into the upper 50s to low 60s.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s.

Sunday will be bright and sunny with highs in the low 60s.

Another storm system will move in on Monday, giving us a chance of scattered thunderstorms. We’ll be watching this system closely. Highs will top out into the mid 60s.

Next Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2024 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image courtesy of MGN.
Husband & wife dead in apparent murder-suicide, says Ellisville police
The Jones County Sheriff's Office said a passenger vehicle, an 18-wheeler and a waste...
Injuries reported in crash involving 18-wheeler, garbage truck & car on MS-29
The highway was shut down for about three hours while crews tended to the injured and cleared...
2 injured, 1 critical, in 2-vehicle crash in Jones Co. Monday night
-
500th ‘most wanted’ arrest made in Jones Co.
Mississippi State Capitol
Lockdown lifted after bomb threat shut down Mississippi State Capitol

Latest News

01/03 Ryan's "Chilly & Wet" Wednesday Morning Forecast
01/03 Ryan’s “Chilly & Wet” Wednesday Morning Forecast
Patrick's Wednesday PM Forecast 1/3
Patrick's Wednesday PM Forecast 1/3
01/03 Ryan's "Chilly & Wet" Wednesday Morning Forecast
01/03 Ryan's "Chilly & Wet" Wednesday Morning Forecast
Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 1/2
Cold rain to start off your Wednesday