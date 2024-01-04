Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Box of puppies, mother dog rescued from side of the road

Someone dumped puppies and their mom on the side of a road in Dickson County. (SOURCE: WSMV)
By Carmyn Gutierrez and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DICKSON, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - A boxful of puppies was rescued from the side of a Tennessee road Tuesday when a man stumbled across it.

Proverbs 12:10 Animal Rescue said James Allen was the “observant, good human” who found the puppies. He said he often travels down the road where they were found.

Allen said he found the canines at the perfect time.

“The lid was closed, as you can see in the picture, so the pups couldn’t get out,” Allen said. “It was so fresh there was no poop or pee in the bottom of the box.”

Five puppies and a mother dog were all found on the side of Double Branch Road near Dickson.

The furry family was taken into the care of the animal rescue. Staff there are making sure the animals are safe and fed.

Anyone who recognizes the puppies is asked to contact Proverbs 12:10 Animal Rescue, who said they are interested in pressing charges against the person responsible.

Copyright 2024 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antwan Loftin has an active arrest warrant for probation violation in relation to a 2022...
NEW DETAILS: Man wanted in Covington Co. previously arrested for manslaughter; neighborhood patrols continue
The Forrest County Sheriff's Office says Woullard stands at 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs...
Missing man found safe in Forrest Co., sheriff’s office says
Mississippi State Capitol
Lockdown lifted after bomb threat shut down Mississippi State Capitol
The Ellisville Police Department said the incident happened at 504 Dobson Street early Tuesday...
Husband believed as shooter in Ellisville apparent murder-suicide, deputy coroner says
Image courtesy of MGN.
Husband & wife dead in apparent murder-suicide, says Ellisville police

Latest News

Petal residents frustrated over Leaf River Bridge closure
Leaf River Bridge closure
The board of aldermen recently approved bids to begin installing new sidewalks along Main Street.
Mayor talks Sumrall projects
The Covington County Sheriff’s Office issued a public safety alert Wednesday regarding a...
Search for wanted man in Covington County
Organizing your debt
Almost half of Americans plan to manage their money better in 2024, survey finds
Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
Police say 17-year-old killed a sixth grader and wounded five in Iowa school shooting