17-year-old charged with murder in shooting death of 14-year-old in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A teenager has been arrested in the murder of a 14-year-old earlier this week.

The Jackson police’s ACTION team made the arrest on Thursday.

Eugene Kelly, 14, was found lying in a yard on Nimitz Street suffering from a single gunshot wound Tuesday night. He later died at the hospital.

A 17-year-old has now been charged with his murder. His name has not been released.

