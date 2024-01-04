Win Stuff
17-year-old charged with murder in shooting death of 14-year-old in Jackson

By WLBT Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A teenager has been arrested in the murder of a 14-year-old earlier this week.

The Jackson police’s ACTION team made the arrest on Thursday.

Eugene Kelly, 14, was found lying in a yard on Nimitz Street suffering from a single gunshot wound Tuesday night. He later died at the hospital.

A 17-year-old has now been charged with his murder. His name has not been released.

