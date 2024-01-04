01/04 Ryan’s “Frosty Again” Thursday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Yesterday was a bit weird thanks to the timing of that light, cold rain we saw through the morning hours, but things bounce back today. Not the morning though! In fact, this morning’s clear sky and calm-to-light wind has us around 8-12 degrees cooler than yesterday morning , back into the mid to upper 20s and low 30s across the area. That’s right on the edge of “hard freeze” territory for our coldest, most northern counties, but we’ll warm for the rest of the week. That warming trend begins as soon as this afternoon as well, when despite yesterday’s cold front, we’ll see a degree or so of warming thanks to all the sunshine! That’ll have us out of the 40s & low 50s, and into the mid-to-upper 50s across the Pine Belt! That’s cooler than average, but only by a couple of degrees and we’ll even gain those back by the start of next week.

We’re not quite done with the rain yet though as we’ll see it return as quickly as tomorrow! Once again though it isn’t looking like we’ll see much more than showers, though a rumble of thunder overnight on Friday wouldn’t surprise me. Once that rain moves in and out we’ll see a few of the clouds stick around for Saturday and Sunday, but we’ll see a good bit of sun too, warming us above our “normal” for this time of year (~60 degrees). We’ll keep warming into Monday, where it’s likely we’ll see our first chance at severe weather for the year. Thunderstorms are all but certain, though the structure/timing of the overall system could bring some changes. We’ll continue to monitor and update, but as of 5 days out it still has about a 15% chance of producing severe weather. Stay tuned for updates.

