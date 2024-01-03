Tortuga Cannabis Company owner speaks on growth and impact in 2023

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - It was February 2022 when Gov. Tate Reeves signed medical marijuana into law in the Magnolia State. It has taken some time for businesses like Tortuga Cannabis Company in Petal to become operational.

Nearly a year later, dispensary owner Mick Baldwin explains his business’s growth and impact on the community and surrounding areas.

Baldwin has been serving many licensed patients in Petal since July of 2023, offering various options for medical cannabis both in-store and online. Those options include the flower itself, pre-rolls, edibles, and pain creams.

However, it took roughly six months to meet several city and state requirements before making that first sale.

“Research was square one. When I started looking at where the industry was because at the time it was an untapped industry,” said Baldwin.

“There were a lot of people getting into it. There were some big operators that came in from out of state so we had to take that into account also because you’re going to be competing with guys who have a whole lot more money than you do.”

Initiative 65 originally made it to the ballot in 2020. After much back and forth within the state’s supreme court, a reverse petition surfaced, serving as a boost to legalize medical marijuana.

Once Initiative 65 was signed into law, new regulations surfaced. Baldwin spoke on his opinion on why there was so much back and forth on the matter.

“Unfortunately, there’s 100 years of propaganda against this natural plant, this is not a drug,” Baldwin said. “It’s actually in my opinion and I say this a lot it’s a miracle plant God gave us, and man outlawed. So, with that apprehension, they want to make sure there’s no diversion or no abuse or anything like that.”

You can find the full ballot anywhere online, like the Secretary of State’s website. According to the site, it aims to educate Mississippians more on the bill’s purpose, and who qualifies.

“We have a patient count of I want to say, it was about 30,300,” said Baldwin. “So we are a growing market.”

According to the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Program, there are only two testing facilities in the state but are responsible for testing products for nearly 400 dispensaries, cultivators, and processing facilities in Mississippi.

