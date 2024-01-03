‘Terrible crime’: Scott Co. sheriff offers new details on killing, burning of elderly woman

FOREST, Miss. (WLBT) - 3847 Old Jackson Road in Scott County is still surrounded by crime scene tape, and pieces of burned newspaper continue to drift through the yard.

They’re two of the only indicators of the gruesome killing that happened in broad daylight just two days before the new year.

“It’s not something that we see here in Scott County a lot, but in the last two months, we’ve had two capital murders,” Scott County Sheriff Mike Lee said. “We went from no murders in 2023 to having these two brutal murders in the last two months.”

Saturday, Sammy Patrick is said to have broken into a Scott County home before shooting, killing, and lighting an elderly woman on fire. Initially, authorities reported 73-year-old Dee Eady had been sexually assaulted too, but Tuesday, Sheriff Lee said they’re waiting on the autopsy report before they confirm that as fact.

Eady’s family found their loved one’s body inside the home after they got a cell phone alert from the victim’s security system.

Law enforcement has yet to determine why Eady’s life was taken.

“There was no direct connection that we know of. Miss Eady was a widow and lived there by herself. [Patrick’s] home is not far from where she lived,” Sheriff Lee explained. “There may have been, if any, some interaction, but there would not be a direct link such as him working for her or knowing her in a in a personal situation.”

Patrick was last seen Monday near the border of Louisiana after he allegedly robbed a Subway in Woodville.

He was said to have been polite when ordering his food, even saying ‘yes, ma’am’ or ‘no, ma’am.’

But then, he reportedly went from 0 to 100 and pulled a gun on the employee.

“We definitely want people to be vigilant. We don’t know what direction he’s heading. Just because we say Louisiana does not mean that he does not come back towards this area or stay in and around those parts of Mississippi.”

Lee says officers were trying to find Patrick prior to the killing for multiple vehicle thefts - the most recent of which happened just two days before Eady was killed.

Oddly enough, the person whose car Patrick allegedly stole has the same last name as the victim.

“I’m not sure of the relationship. I’m sure that there is probably some kinship to her husband. But again, I’m not sure of that,” the sheriff said. “I don’t think that that is any link to the crime whatsoever. I think that is, unfortunately, dumb luck.”

Due to the location of the Subway that Patrick allegedly robbed, this search has expanded to Louisiana as well.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $5,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2024 WLBT. All rights reserved.