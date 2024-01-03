Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Special election to be held in Petal

-
-(WDAM)
By Kyra Lampley
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 10:23 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Starting Wednesday, forms for those wanting to run for the special alderman election in Petal will be available at the Petal City Hall.

Until Jan. 17 at 5 p.m., those applications will be available, and voting will take place in Ward 2 only. Candidates must run as independents and must gather 50 legitimate signatures of registered voters.

Petal Mayor Tony Ducker said the earlier applications are turned in, the sooner the signatures can be checked.

“We have had people in the past where they get more than enough signatures, but there’s only say 40 or 45 legitimate signatures and not the required 50 and causes a little bit of heartburn,” said Ducker. “But we’re excited about it, the train has left the station so to speak so whoever comes on board is going to have to be ready to work and serve the people and get some things done.”

The voting location has not been released yet.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2024 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image courtesy of MGN.
Husband & wife dead in apparent murder-suicide, says Ellisville police
Mud-covered ATV
New Year’s Eve 4-wheeler wreck leaves man critically injured
Fatal crash generic image
2 teens have died in early morning New Year’s Day crash
The Jones County Sheriff's Office said a passenger vehicle, an 18-wheeler and a waste...
Injuries reported in crash involving 18-wheeler, garbage truck & car on MS-29
Four years ago, White's office launched the investigation into what would become the state's...
State auditor details where welfare scandal investigation stands now

Latest News

Forrest County Board of Supervisors swearing-in ceremony
Forrest County Board of Supervisors swearing-in ceremony
Forrest County Board of Supervisors swearing-in ceremony
Forrest Co. Board of Supervisors swear in
U.S. District Judge Henry Wingate smiles on Aug. 19, 2022, in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio...
Judge allows new court in Mississippi’s majority-Black capital, rejecting NAACP request to stop it
Mississippi MOVE hosted a voter registration drive at the 98 1 Stop in Columbia Saturday.
Mississippi MOVE hosts Columbia voter registration drive