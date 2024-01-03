Special election to be held in Petal

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Starting Wednesday, forms for those wanting to run for the special alderman election in Petal will be available at the Petal City Hall.

Until Jan. 17 at 5 p.m., those applications will be available, and voting will take place in Ward 2 only. Candidates must run as independents and must gather 50 legitimate signatures of registered voters.

Petal Mayor Tony Ducker said the earlier applications are turned in, the sooner the signatures can be checked.

“We have had people in the past where they get more than enough signatures, but there’s only say 40 or 45 legitimate signatures and not the required 50 and causes a little bit of heartburn,” said Ducker. “But we’re excited about it, the train has left the station so to speak so whoever comes on board is going to have to be ready to work and serve the people and get some things done.”

The voting location has not been released yet.

