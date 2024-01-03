Southern Miss football welcomes, Spurlock, Wyatt to coaching staff

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi football coach Will Hall announced on Wednesday the hiring of two assistant coaches.

Michael Spurlock, running backs coach

According to Southern Missi Athletics, new running backs coach Michael Spurlock comes to Southern Miss after spending this past season at Western Kentucky University as their receivers coach. He joined the Hilltoppers after serving the 2022 season as a special teams assistant coach with the Green Bay Packers.

In his first season with the Hilltoppers, Spurlock mentored first-team Conference USA selection Malachi Corley, who registered 75 catches for 958 yards and 11 touchdowns. Corley’s touchdown reception numbers ranked first in the league, and he finished 11th in the country in that category.

Spurlock also had two receivers in the top 100 nationally in receptions.

“We are excited to have Michael joining our program,” said Hall. “He brings NFL experience as a player and coach. His reputation as a man of character was obvious throughout this process.

Everywhere Michael has been, they have raved about his energy and attitude.”

Before his coaching career, Spurlock played at the University of Mississippi and graduated with his bachelor’s degree in 2005. He later earned a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Phoenix in 2015.

Spurlock would go on to play in the National Football League from 2006-14, with career stops that included the following teams:

Arizona Cardinals

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

San Francisco 49ers

San Diego Chargers

Jacksonville Jaguars

Detroit Lions

Dallas Cowboys

Chicago Bears

At wide receiver and specializing as a punt and kickoff returner, Spurlock became the first player in Buccaneers’ history to return a kickoff for a touchdown and later became the only player in Chargers history to return both a punt and kickoff for a touchdown in the same season.

Following his playing career, Spurlock started his coaching career at Philadelphia (Miss.) High School before joining the college ranks at Coahoma Community College as the running backs coach and special teams coordinator.

In 2016, Spurlock returned to the NFL for one season to coach special teams with the Cowboys. A year later, he returned to college coaching when he joined the University of Texas-San Antonio’s staff as a special teams quality control coach and linebacker assistant, before being hired as the wide receivers coach and special teams coordinator at Southeastern Louisiana University.

While at Southern Louisiana, Spurlock mentored Juwan Petit-Frere, who became an All-American all-purpose player as both a receiver and kick returner.

Before joining the Packers ahead of the 2022 season, Spurlock went to Ole Miss for two years, where he served as a senior analyst while helping the Rebels earn a berth in the 2021 Sugar Bowl.

Spurlock and his wife, Danielle, have six children: Daughters E’Landria, Giselle, Macie and Payton, and two sons – MJ and Christian. The couple also has one grandchild, Ja’Nyla.

Fred Wyatt, defensive line coach

Fred Wyatt will join the Golden Eagle as the defensive line coach after spending the last season at Eastern Illinois University with current USM Defensive Coordinator Clay Bignell.

Southern Miss Athletics said Wyatt coached the defensive line for the Panthers during his only season there, where they finished 30th nationally in the FCS in rushing defense (124.6 yards per game) and 32nd in red zone defense (.756). Defensive end Braylon Willis earned a spot in the postseason FCS National Bowl while teammate Joel Barrows earned all-league honors.

“Fred brings a wealth of defensive line knowledge to our program,” said Hall. “He grew up as the son of a great defensive line coach and then became a great defensive lineman at Northwestern.

He is a rising star in the profession, and I cannot wait to get him with our guys.”

Wyatt played college football at Northwestern University, where he played in 40 games helping the team reach four bowl games (3-1). The Wildcats captured the Big Ten Conference (B1G) West title in his senior season and beat the University of Utah Utes in the Holiday Bowl. He also played professionally in Japan.

In 2018, Wyatt earned his bachelor’s degree from Northwestern, and in 2019, he earned his master’s degree from the Kellogg School of Management.

Before coaching at EIU, Wyatt worked as a graduate assistant coach at Kansas State University for two seasons, where he worked alongside K-State defensive backs and his father Buddy, a 30-year college coaching veteran. Fred helped the Wildcats make a Liberty Bowl appearance.

In 2021, Wyatt joined the staff at Missouri Western State University as the defensive line coach for two seasons. He oversaw three honorable mention All-Mid-American Intercollegiate Athletics Association selections in 2022.

Missouri Western State’s defensive line unit racked up 30.5 tackles for loss with 12 sacks while allowing 146.9 yards per game rushing. During the prior season, the unit had 21 sacks and 18 forced fumbles, allowing 126.1 yards per game rushing.

Wyatt, a native of Lawrence, KS., is married to his wife, KyAnne.

