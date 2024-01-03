SCRMC reopens wellness center

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The South Central Regional Medical Center is happy to announce the re-opening of its Wellness Center.

The center closed back in 2023, but it was able to reopen with funding the hospital got through a grant.

The center will be open seven days a week and provide services and classes for members.

Some of the features it offers are aerobics, water aerobics and strength and conditioning equipment.

Workers said the re-opening is a good way to bring in the new year.

“We love to get to know our new members and our old members or whichever ones that are here,” said Coordinator Melissa Rayner. “They’re just like our little family so we’re just excited for everyone to come back.”

The facility is located at 1002 Jefferson Street in Laurel.

The new hours of operation will be Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturdays 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sundays 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

