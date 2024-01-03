Money approved for HVAC project at Jones Co. jail

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - New upgrades are expected for the heating and cooling systems at the Jones County Detention Center after a vote from the board of supervisors Tuesday morning.

The heating, ventilation and air conditioning units at the jail are more than twenty years old.

The county will be using American Rescue Funds to replace the 13 units.

The system hasn’t been replaced since it was built back in the ‘90s. There have been several recent problems.

Leaders say county maintenance crews did their best to service the units, but it’s time for a permanent solution.

“Doing this project at the jail is going to help the tenants at the jail be comfortable and also keep our maintenance staff in the county from having to regularly maintain that area,” said Jessica Hodge of Clark Engineering.

The county is looking to get bids on the project in early February and then start ordering the equipment.

