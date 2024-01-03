Missing man found safe in Forrest Co., sheriff’s office says

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A man who was reported missing out of Forrest County has been found safely.

According to the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, 64-year-old Douglas Ray Woullard has been located and is safe.

The sheriff’s office reported Woullard earlier Wednesday morning after he reportedly walked away from his group home, located at 64 VA Shelton Drive, on New Year’s Day.

FCSO thanks the public for their assistance and concern in searching for Woullard.

