Missing man found safe in Forrest Co., sheriff’s office says

The Forrest County Sheriff's Office says Woullard stands at 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds.(Forrest County Sheriff's Office)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 10:36 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A man who was reported missing out of Forrest County has been found safely.

According to the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, 64-year-old Douglas Ray Woullard has been located and is safe.

The sheriff’s office reported Woullard earlier Wednesday morning after he reportedly walked away from his group home, located at 64 VA Shelton Drive, on New Year’s Day.

FCSO thanks the public for their assistance and concern in searching for Woullard.

