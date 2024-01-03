Win Stuff
Man reported missing after walking away from group home in Forrest Co.

By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 10:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

According to the sheriff’s office, 64-year-old Douglas Ray Woullard reportedly walked away from his group home, located at 64 VA Shelton Drive on New Year’s Day. He was last seen wearing a brown jacket and light denim jeans.

FCSO says Woullard stands at 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds.

Woullard is described as having heart problems and a condition that may impair his abilities.

Anyone with information on Woullard’s whereabouts should contact the sheriff’s office at (601) 544-7800 or **TIPS on your cellphone.

