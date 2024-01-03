Laurel man pleads guilty to possessing, trafficking 12 grams of meth

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Laurel man pled guilty to drug trafficking charges Wednesday.

The United States Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Mississippi, said Danny Ray Cole, 46, pled guilty to possession with intent to distribute 12.46 grams of a substance containing a traceable amount of methamphetamine.

U.S. Attorney Todd W. Gee of the Southern District of Mississippi and Special Agent in Charge Eric DeLaune of Homeland Security Investigations in New Orleans made the announcement.

According to court documents, Cole was captured on audio and video recordings disturbing pills to a buyer. It was learned that the pills contained meth.

The USAO said the case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations and the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.

Cole will be sentenced on April 16, as he faces up to 20 years in prison, according to the USAO. A federal district judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Matt Allen is prosecuting the case.

