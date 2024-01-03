Jones Co. volunteer firefighters respond to 2 house fires hours apart from each other

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Members of volunteer fire departments in Jones County responded to two house fires between late Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, on Jan. 2, around 11:40 p.m., Glade, Powers and M&M Volunteer Fire Departments responded to a structure fire at Northeast Drive in the Powers community.

When the first responding units arrived, Bumgardner said firefighters found a single-story wood-framed house covered in flames.

No one was home at the time of the incident, according to the fire council PIO.

Firefighters quickly started a defensive fire attack (fighting the blaze outside of the home) because of the damage and the roof collapsing, but the home was already destroyed before units arrived.

Bumgardner said the Jones County Sheriff’s Department was also on the scene and will investigate the incident.

Then, just before 8 a.m. on Jan. 3, Bumgardner said firefighters from the same departments responded to an electrical fire on Glade Paulding Road.

When they arrived, firefighters found a wall in the home had a small area that had burned near an electrical outlet that powered a space heater, according to Bumgardner.

Bumgardner said the home’s occupants were awakened by their smoke detectors and noticed smoke. They were able to extinguish the fire, but one was injured in the process. Firefighters checked for any hidden hot spots and gave first aid to the injured individual.

EMServ Ambulance Service also responded and treated the injured person but did not transport them to the emergency room.

Bumgardner said the fire council wants to encourage everyone to make sure they have all functional smoke detectors inside their homes and to change the batteries twice a year when the time changes.

“Smoke detectors really do save lives, as this call demonstrated,” said Bumgardner.

