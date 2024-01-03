Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Illinois man pleads guilty to failure to register as a sex offender in Mississippi, sentencing set for April

-
-(MGN)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Press release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Mississippi

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A man from Peoria, Illinois, pled guilty to failure to register as a sex offender in Mississippi.

According to court documents, 47-year-old Shontia Berry was convicted in 2009 of a sex offense that required him to register as a sex offender for life in any jurisdiction in which he resides, works or attends school. 

The Mississippi Sex Offender’s registry showed Berry registering in Mississippi in July of 2022. Berry then relocated to Alabama and registered there, but then moved back to Lamar County and did not register or update his Mississippi Registration as required by law.

The United States Marshal Services located Berry in February 2023 in the Hattiesburg area.  An investigation revealed that Berry had been working and residing in Mississippi since July 29, 2022.

Berry is expected to be sentenced on April 9 and could face up to 10 years in prison.  A federal district judge will determine Berry’s sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

United States Attorney Todd W. Gee and United States Marshal Mark Shepherd made the announcement.

The case was investigated by the United States Marshals Service, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Glenda R. Haynes is prosecuting the case.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2024 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image courtesy of MGN.
Husband & wife dead in apparent murder-suicide, says Ellisville police
The Jones County Sheriff's Office said a passenger vehicle, an 18-wheeler and a waste...
Injuries reported in crash involving 18-wheeler, garbage truck & car on MS-29
The highway was shut down for about three hours while crews tended to the injured and cleared...
2 injured, 1 critical, in 2-vehicle crash in Jones Co. Monday night
-
500th ‘most wanted’ arrest made in Jones Co.
Jackson woman killed after deer crashes through car windshield on Mississippi highway

Latest News

The mayor revealed that the city wants to hear from its citizens and their opinions about new...
City of Hattiesburg including citizens in 2024 decisions
Forms for those wanting to run for the special alderman election in Petal will be available at...
Special election to be held in Petal
(Source: MGN)
Construction work to resume on I-59 Thursday
-
Hattiesburg residents encouraged to assess dying tree risk on properties