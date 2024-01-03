Win Stuff
Husband believed as shooter in Ellisville apparent murder-suicide, deputy coroner says

The Ellisville Police Department said the incident happened at 504 Dobson Street early Tuesday...
The Ellisville Police Department said the incident happened at 504 Dobson Street early Tuesday morning.(Source: WDAM)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - New information regarding a shooting incident that left a husband and wife dead in Ellisville on Tuesday has been released.

The Ellisville Police Department said the incident happened at 504 Dobson Street in the early morning hours. When the officers entered the home, they discovered the bodies of 38-year-old Terrance Coney and 33-year-old Nichole Coney. Both were declared dead on the scene.

EPD reported the preliminary cause of death as gunshot wounds.

According to Jones County Deputy Coroner Ernest Hollingsworth, the husband is believed to have fired the shots.

The police investigated the incident as an apparent murder-suicide.

This story will be updated if more information is provided.

