Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Hub City to hold town hall meetings to discuss new initiatives

Town halls have been scheduled for each ward through January and February, but residents can...
Town halls have been scheduled for each ward through January and February, but residents can also provide feedback via the survey located on the City of Hattiesburg’s website.(Source: WDAM)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg has set the dates for town hall meetings to discuss three new technology initiatives for the city’s first responders.

These initiatives include drone-supported assistance for both fire and police and camera-assisted support for the police department regarding ticketing school zone violations and uninsured drivers.

City of Hattiesburg looking to involve citizens in decision making in 2024

The first phase of the proposal will include a public engagement component to hear feedback from residents throughout the City of Hattiesburg.

Town Hall meetings have been established for the following wards and dates to discuss these initiatives:

  • Ward 1: Monday, January 22 – 7:00 p.m. – New Covenant Baptist Church (3202 W 7th St)
  • Ward 2: Tuesday, January 23 – 7:00 p.m. – C.E. Roy Community Center (300 E 5th St)
  • Ward 3: Thursday, February 1 – 7:00 p.m. – University Baptist Church (3200 W Arlington Loop)
  • Ward 4: Thursday, February 22 – 7:00 p.m. – Sigler Center (315 Conti St)
  • Ward 5: Tuesday, February 27 – 7:00 p.m. – Lillie Burney Learning Center (901 Ida Ave)

Residents can also provide feedback via the survey located on the City of Hattiesburg’s website:

All three initiatives are expected to help the Hattiesburg police and fire department by expanding manpower through the use of cutting-edge technology.

Costs and timelines of implementation will vary across all three initiatives but will be included in future updates if the proposal moves before the council.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2024 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image courtesy of MGN.
Husband & wife dead in apparent murder-suicide, says Ellisville police
The Jones County Sheriff's Office said a passenger vehicle, an 18-wheeler and a waste...
Injuries reported in crash involving 18-wheeler, garbage truck & car on MS-29
The highway was shut down for about three hours while crews tended to the injured and cleared...
2 injured, 1 critical, in 2-vehicle crash in Jones Co. Monday night
-
500th ‘most wanted’ arrest made in Jones Co.
Jackson woman killed after deer crashes through car windshield on Mississippi highway

Latest News

The mayor revealed that the city wants to hear from its citizens and their opinions about new...
City of Hattiesburg including citizens in 2024 decisions
Forms for those wanting to run for the special alderman election in Petal will be available at...
Special election to be held in Petal
-
Illinois man pleads guilty to failure to register as a sex offender in Mississippi, sentencing set for April
-
Hattiesburg residents encouraged to assess dying tree risk on properties