Hub City to hold town hall meetings to discuss new initiatives

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg has set the dates for town hall meetings to discuss three new technology initiatives for the city’s first responders.

These initiatives include drone-supported assistance for both fire and police and camera-assisted support for the police department regarding ticketing school zone violations and uninsured drivers.

The first phase of the proposal will include a public engagement component to hear feedback from residents throughout the City of Hattiesburg.

Town Hall meetings have been established for the following wards and dates to discuss these initiatives:

Ward 1: Monday, January 22 – 7:00 p.m. – New Covenant Baptist Church (3202 W 7th St)

Ward 2: Tuesday, January 23 – 7:00 p.m. – C.E. Roy Community Center (300 E 5th St)

Ward 3: Thursday, February 1 – 7:00 p.m. – University Baptist Church (3200 W Arlington Loop)

Ward 4: Thursday, February 22 – 7:00 p.m. – Sigler Center (315 Conti St)

Ward 5: Tuesday, February 27 – 7:00 p.m. – Lillie Burney Learning Center (901 Ida Ave)

Residents can also provide feedback via the survey located on the City of Hattiesburg’s website:

All three initiatives are expected to help the Hattiesburg police and fire department by expanding manpower through the use of cutting-edge technology.

Costs and timelines of implementation will vary across all three initiatives but will be included in future updates if the proposal moves before the council.

