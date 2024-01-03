Hub City to hold town hall meetings to discuss new initiatives
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg has set the dates for town hall meetings to discuss three new technology initiatives for the city’s first responders.
These initiatives include drone-supported assistance for both fire and police and camera-assisted support for the police department regarding ticketing school zone violations and uninsured drivers.
The first phase of the proposal will include a public engagement component to hear feedback from residents throughout the City of Hattiesburg.
Town Hall meetings have been established for the following wards and dates to discuss these initiatives:
- Ward 1: Monday, January 22 – 7:00 p.m. – New Covenant Baptist Church (3202 W 7th St)
- Ward 2: Tuesday, January 23 – 7:00 p.m. – C.E. Roy Community Center (300 E 5th St)
- Ward 3: Thursday, February 1 – 7:00 p.m. – University Baptist Church (3200 W Arlington Loop)
- Ward 4: Thursday, February 22 – 7:00 p.m. – Sigler Center (315 Conti St)
- Ward 5: Tuesday, February 27 – 7:00 p.m. – Lillie Burney Learning Center (901 Ida Ave)
Residents can also provide feedback via the survey located on the City of Hattiesburg’s website:
All three initiatives are expected to help the Hattiesburg police and fire department by expanding manpower through the use of cutting-edge technology.
Costs and timelines of implementation will vary across all three initiatives but will be included in future updates if the proposal moves before the council.
