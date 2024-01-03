HPD: Juvenile charged as adult for Dec. 30 armed robbery, 2nd suspect still at large

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A juvenile has been charged as an adult, while another suspect is wanted, following an armed robbery in Hattiesburg this past weekend.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, officers responded to the call of an armed robbery in the 6400 block of U.S. Highway 49, on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, around 1 a.m.

When officers arrived, they were told that two black males entered the building, with one of them carrying a gun. No injuries were reported during the incident, according to HPD.

HPD said the juvenile suspect was arrested and charged as an adult with one count of armed robbery and was booked into the Forrest County Jail.

The other suspect is still unknown, according to the police department.

The police department said the investigation is ongoing, additional details will be released once they are available.

If anyone has any information about the incident, contact HPD at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP.

