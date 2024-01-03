Win Stuff
High school sweethearts welcome New Year’s Day baby at the stroke of midnight

Jedidiah Punahele Sofa-Calarruda was born exactly at midnight at the Kapiolani Medical Center in Hawaii. (Source: Hawaii News Now)
By KHNL staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 8:14 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - Hawaii families welcomed several cute additions to start the new year.

Parents Cinnamon Gabaylo and Keanuhea Sofa-Calarruda welcomed their first baby boy Jedidiah Punahele Sofa-Calarruda exactly at midnight at the Kapiolani Medical Center for Women & Children.

The Nanakuli High graduates — who are also high school sweethearts — said their son arrived earlier than anticipated.

“He wasn’t due for almost another two weeks,” Jedidiah’s father, said. “The meaning of his name is beloved of the lord or friend of God.”

Jedidiah weighed 6 pounds, 5 ounces, and measured 19.5 inches long.

Twenty-two minutes later on Hawaii Island, Queen’s North Community Hospital welcomed its first baby.

Kahilikaimana Lindsey-Lorenzo was born to parents Teighen Lindsey and Micah Lorenzo. He weighed 7 pounds and 12 ounces.

At Hilo Medical Center Jack Lipp was born at 4:50 a.m. to parents Mary Ott and Gavan Lipp. He weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces, and measured 20 inches.

“I was really hoping for a new year baby,” Ott said.

The first-time parents expressed their gratitude to the medical staff who helped them bring their baby boy into the world.

Copyright 2024 KHNL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

