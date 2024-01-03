Health professionals report spike in COVID-19, influenza, and RSV cases

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Doctors on the Coast said respiratory illnesses are rising as people return from visiting with family over the holidays on Tuesday.

Health professionals with AlphaCare Urgent Care in Gulfport said patients are showing symptoms like congestion, coughing, sore throat, and nausea.

Nearly 70 people are visiting the clinic daily.

The most common illnesses in the current surge of cases are Influenza A and B, COVID-19, and RSV.

Nationwide, the Centers for Disease Control reported the worst of the illness season is yet to come.

Right now, New Mexico and Southeastern states are seeing the highest levels of viruses.

“Keep your distance from people, wash your hands, cover your coughs. The CDC is still recommending for at least COVID, we isolate for five days for symptom onset. For influenza, if we catch it early we do have Tamiflu and XOFLUZA that we can get people started on to decrease the severity and length of the illness,” Amanda Scorsone, a nurse practitioner with AlphaCare Urgent Care said.

During the final week of 2023, close to 30,000 people nationwide were hospitalized with COVID-19.

The Centers for Disease Control also states more than 14,000 Americans were hospitalized for the flu.

