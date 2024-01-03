Hattiesburg residents encouraged to assess dying tree risk on properties

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg is encouraging residents to assess the risk of dying trees on their properties.

The city said an extended drought season and a recurring issue of pine beetles have resulted in the removal of several trees.

While the cooler temperatures and recent rains have helped slow down impacts, the city feels that dead trees in the spring and summer may be an issue.

“We can’t stress enough the dangers of having a dying tree on your property,” read a statement from the city. “Our area is prone to severe weather, and a dying tree can easily be toppled during high winds or tornadoes.”

To help mitigate the risk, all residents are asked to self-assess their property by walking around to check if any of their pine trees are exhibiting symptoms that may indicate a dying or rotting tree.

Signs to look for include:

Small holes in the trunk or branches,

Small clumps of sap or sawdust around the base of your tree and

The tops of your tree are browning/red, but the rest of the tree has green foliage at the bottom

If signs are present, tree removal or spraying services may be necessary.

For a full list of licensed contractors or a consultation by the city arborist, residents are encouraged to reach out to trees@hattiesburgms.com.

