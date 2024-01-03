Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Hattiesburg residents encouraged to assess dying tree risk on properties

-
-(Alabama Forestry Commission)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg is encouraging residents to assess the risk of dying trees on their properties.

The city said an extended drought season and a recurring issue of pine beetles have resulted in the removal of several trees.

While the cooler temperatures and recent rains have helped slow down impacts, the city feels that dead trees in the spring and summer may be an issue.

“We can’t stress enough the dangers of having a dying tree on your property,” read a statement from the city. “Our area is prone to severe weather, and a dying tree can easily be toppled during high winds or tornadoes.”

To help mitigate the risk, all residents are asked to self-assess their property by walking around to check if any of their pine trees are exhibiting symptoms that may indicate a dying or rotting tree.

Signs to look for include:

  • Small holes in the trunk or branches,
  • Small clumps of sap or sawdust around the base of your tree and
  • The tops of your tree are browning/red, but the rest of the tree has green foliage at the bottom

If signs are present, tree removal or spraying services may be necessary.

For a full list of licensed contractors or a consultation by the city arborist, residents are encouraged to reach out to trees@hattiesburgms.com.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2024 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image courtesy of MGN.
Husband & wife dead in apparent murder-suicide, says Ellisville police
The Jones County Sheriff's Office said a passenger vehicle, an 18-wheeler and a waste...
Injuries reported in crash involving 18-wheeler, garbage truck & car on MS-29
The highway was shut down for about three hours while crews tended to the injured and cleared...
2 injured, 1 critical, in 2-vehicle crash in Jones Co. Monday night
-
500th ‘most wanted’ arrest made in Jones Co.
Jackson woman killed after deer crashes through car windshield on Mississippi highway

Latest News

The mayor revealed that the city wants to hear from its citizens and their opinions about new...
City of Hattiesburg including citizens in 2024 decisions
Town halls have been scheduled for each ward through January and February, but residents can...
Hub City to hold town hall meetings to discuss new initiatives
-
City of Hattiesburg looking to involve citizens in decision making in 2024
The Jones County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the measure at the request of...
Money approved for HVAC project at Jones Co. jail