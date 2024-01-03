Forrest County Board of Supervisors swearing-in ceremony

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Board of Supervisors looks a little different after three new Supervisors were sworn into office today.

District 1′s Gentry Mordica, District 3′s Steve Stringer, and District 5′s Terri Bell are joining incumbents, District 2′s Sharon Thompson, and District 4′s Rod Woullard.

After the ceremony, the Supervisors elected Bell to serve as the new board president. She’ll be the first female to hold that position, and she joins Thompson as the second woman to serve on the board.

“I feel very, very excited about having another female on the board,” said Thompson. “I think that it kind of levels the playing field, and it shows all of our girls all over Hattiesburg and Forrest County that it’s attainable. That they can do anything anybody else can do.”

Forrest County’s motto is ‘Strength from the Past. Vision for the Future,” which will be Bell’s focus during her term.

“We’re really going to be focusing on that ‘Vision for the future,’ putting a plan together to work on certain things that need to be done in the county,” said Bell. “So, we have spent a lot of time with the staff, and all of the departments in Forrest County and want to dive into a list and determine what our priorities are and address them.”

Their next full meeting will be on Jan. 15 at 10 a.m.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2024 WDAM. All rights reserved.