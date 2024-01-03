Construction work to resume on I-59 Thursday

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - After a pause in construction and lane closures on Interstate 59, crews will be back working on Thursday.

Construction workers will continue on the pavement restoration project, so you can expect to see heavy traffic on your commute.

“You can expect crews will pick up where they left off before the holiday work stoppage,” said Anna Ehrgott, public information officer for the Mississippi Department of Transportation.

MDOT said travelers can expect closures on the inside lanes.

The workers will be working on a section of the roadway between the Evelyn Gandy Parkway interchange and the U.S. 49 interchange.

“...breaking up the existing concrete into small stones as well as paving, grafting and installing edge drains,” Ehrgott said.

The same construction will happen on the south route of I-59 to the Lamar County line.

Travelers are asked to take alternate routes to avoid jams and collisions, but if you have to take that route, slow down and block out distractions from driving.

“This project has a big impact on traffic as it has for several months now and be on the lookout for roadside workers,” Ehrgott said.

MDOT said the project is on schedule and will hopefully be finished in the summer.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2024 WDAM. All rights reserved.