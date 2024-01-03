Cold rain to start off your Wednesday

Good evening, everyone! Skies will be clear for the rest of this evening. Temperatures will fall into the mid 40s this evening. Overnight lows will bottom out into the mid 30s.

Tomorrow will be cold and rainy. We’ll start off the day with rain and temperatures in the mid 30s. Showers will last through midday, before coming to an end by the afternoon hours. Highs will top out into the upper 40s. Thursday will be bright and sunny with highs in the mid 50s.

Showers will return later Friday as our next system moves through the area. Highs will top out into the upper 50s to low 60s.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s.

Sunday will be bright and sunny with highs in the low 60s. Another storm system will move in on Monday, giving us a chance of scattered thunderstorms. Highs will top out into the low 60s.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2024 WDAM. All rights reserved.