Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Cold rain to start off your Wednesday

Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 1/2
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 7:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Good evening, everyone! Skies will be clear for the rest of this evening. Temperatures will fall into the mid 40s this evening. Overnight lows will bottom out into the mid 30s.

Tomorrow will be cold and rainy. We’ll start off the day with rain and temperatures in the mid 30s. Showers will last through midday, before coming to an end by the afternoon hours. Highs will top out into the upper 40s. Thursday will be bright and sunny with highs in the mid 50s.

Showers will return later Friday as our next system moves through the area. Highs will top out into the upper 50s to low 60s.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s.

Sunday will be bright and sunny with highs in the low 60s. Another storm system will move in on Monday, giving us a chance of scattered thunderstorms. Highs will top out into the low 60s.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2024 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image courtesy of MGN.
Husband & wife dead in apparent murder-suicide, says Ellisville police
Mud-covered ATV
New Year’s Eve 4-wheeler wreck leaves man critically injured
Fatal crash generic image
2 teens have died in early morning New Year’s Day crash
The Jones County Sheriff's Office said a passenger vehicle, an 18-wheeler and a waste...
Injuries reported in crash involving 18-wheeler, garbage truck & car on MS-29
Four years ago, White's office launched the investigation into what would become the state's...
State auditor details where welfare scandal investigation stands now

Latest News

Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 1/2
Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 1/2
01/02 Ryan's "Frosty and Freeze-y" Tuesday Morning Forecast
01/02 Ryan’s “Frosty and Freeze-y” Tuesday Morning Forecast
01/02 Ryan's "Frosty and Freeze-y" Tuesday Morning Forecast
01/02 Ryan's "Frosty and Freeze-y" Tuesday Morning Forecast
Taking a look back at the weather in 2023.
Weather world won’t forget 2023