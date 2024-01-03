City of Hattiesburg looking to involve citizens in decision making in 2024

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker said the overall goal for the City of Hattiesburg for 2024 can be summed up into 2 words: citizen engagement.

At Tuesday night’s city council meeting, Barker revealed that the city wants to hear from its citizens and their opinions about new technology that could be used by first responders to keep the public safe.

“This will be done over the next 2 to 3 months, we will be providing information to the public on these technologies and how they will be used in the City of Hattiesburg,” said Barker. “We will hold town hall meetings, one in each ward, to listen and try to answer questions. We will have an online survey to gauge our citizens’ opinions on this matter.

“We will meet internally to see if and how these technologies can be feasibly and effectively incorporated into our department operations.”

The three technologies the public will be able to give their opinions on are: Drones for the police and fire departments; automobile liability insurance enforcement, including cameras at roadway intersections and speeding enforcement in active school zones.

Barker said he wants Hattiesburg residents to weigh in on the possibilities.

“Whether it’s this new conversational technology for first responders, which I want the public to really participate in; whether it’s registering to vote because it’s the presidential election year; whether it’s updating our comprehensive plan, which is going to happen this year; whether it’s the safe streets and roads for all grant where we have to establish a safety plan for the community, which we can take and go after more infrastructure dollars, this is really a year for the public to give us some feedback and for us to have the conversation on how we elevate the quality of life, transportation, and overall, just feel of Hattiesburg,” Barker said.

Dates and times for the public meetings have not been released at this time.

