Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Bobcats basketball enters new year with high expectations

By Taylor Curet
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - As is the nature of junior college basketball, rosters often do a 180 flip from year to year.

Jones College was much older last season compared to a 2023 squad made up of nine freshman. But the Bobcats play like old veterans who’ve been together for years.

The chemistry’s clicked quickly as Jones College enters the new year at 11-3.

“We all want to win,” said freshman guard Ky Pernell, who’s averaging 16.8 points per game. “We all want to sacrifice what we got going for the team. And I feel like if all of us are on the same page every game, it’s going to be hard for other teams to beat us.”

“They’re all stars on their high school teams,” said head coach Newton Mealer, now in his third season. “But then when they come to college they’re all individuals again. Some of our guys had to get used to being, ‘Hey I’m not the No. 1 option.’ I think they really gravitated toward each other and now when they’re on the floor, we don’t talk about stats, we talk about the scoreboard. And at the end of the day, if the scoreboard is in the favor of Jones then what we say is everybody’s even. Everybody had an opportunity to showcase their skills.”

Jones College returns to action on Monday at 6 p.m. against Baton Rouge Community College.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2024 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image courtesy of MGN.
Husband & wife dead in apparent murder-suicide, says Ellisville police
The Jones County Sheriff's Office said a passenger vehicle, an 18-wheeler and a waste...
Injuries reported in crash involving 18-wheeler, garbage truck & car on MS-29
The highway was shut down for about three hours while crews tended to the injured and cleared...
2 injured, 1 critical, in 2-vehicle crash in Jones Co. Monday night
-
500th ‘most wanted’ arrest made in Jones Co.
Jackson woman killed after deer crashes through car windshield on Mississippi highway

Latest News

Jones College basketball
Bobcats basketball enters new year with high expectations
Forward Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans will have 10 of this season's games...
Fox 8, Gray TV stations reach deal to televise 10 of this season’s Pelicans games
Washington running back Dillon Johnson (7) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against...
ESPN apologizes for showing video of woman flashing breast during Sugar Bowl broadcast
Mississippi quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) walks on the field after the Peach Bowl NCAA college...
Star Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart makes decision ahead of 2024 season