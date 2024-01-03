Bobcats basketball enters new year with high expectations

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - As is the nature of junior college basketball, rosters often do a 180 flip from year to year.

Jones College was much older last season compared to a 2023 squad made up of nine freshman. But the Bobcats play like old veterans who’ve been together for years.

The chemistry’s clicked quickly as Jones College enters the new year at 11-3.

“We all want to win,” said freshman guard Ky Pernell, who’s averaging 16.8 points per game. “We all want to sacrifice what we got going for the team. And I feel like if all of us are on the same page every game, it’s going to be hard for other teams to beat us.”

“They’re all stars on their high school teams,” said head coach Newton Mealer, now in his third season. “But then when they come to college they’re all individuals again. Some of our guys had to get used to being, ‘Hey I’m not the No. 1 option.’ I think they really gravitated toward each other and now when they’re on the floor, we don’t talk about stats, we talk about the scoreboard. And at the end of the day, if the scoreboard is in the favor of Jones then what we say is everybody’s even. Everybody had an opportunity to showcase their skills.”

Jones College returns to action on Monday at 6 p.m. against Baton Rouge Community College.

