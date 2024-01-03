Board approves new amnesty program in Wayne Co.

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - In the new year, Wayne County leaders are focused on resolving an issue revolving around thousands of standing warrants leading to unpaid fines.

“I don’t have the exact number, but I can give you an estimate in around a little over two million dollars in old fines,” said Justice Court Judge Charles Chapman.

On Tuesday, the board of supervisors agreed to an amnesty program to allow folks to pay their fines at a discounted rate.

“We tried to come out with a solution to alleviate and try to collect some of those old fines and fees,” Chapman said.

Chapman said the fines have been an issue for years and will take a county-wide effort to fix.

With a new regime taking over at the sheriff’s office, Chief Deputy Geoffery Clark is getting up to speed.

“I learned a few things that have changed in the law that are preventing them from collecting the fines,” said Clark.

In 2019, the state passed the Criminal Justice Reform Act, which ended driver’s license suspension for unpaid fines and fees. Chapman said this makes the threat of jail time less daunting.

“Any misdemeanor charge within 48 hours, the court has to release them,” Chapman said.

Along with the amnesty program, the sheriff’s office is looking to get involved by bringing back some of its ideas from the past.

“Just have some work programs where they can come out and get credit per day for their fines and be able to work those off,” Clark said. “A lot of people just don’t have the money to pay their fines.”

The amnesty program starts Tuesday and will run through March 31.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2024 WDAM. All rights reserved.