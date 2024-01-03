Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

4 children die in house fire

First Selectman Tim Keeney told Channel 3 that the children were ages 5, 6, 8, and 12. They were members of the same family.
By WFSB Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 9:37 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOMERS, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - Four children were killed in a house fire in Connecticut on Tuesday night, WFSB reports.

First Selectman Tim Kenney of Somers, Connecticut, says the children were ages 5, 6, 8 and 12, and members of the same family.

First responders were sent to the multi-family home on Quality Avenue around 10:20 p.m. on Tuesday. When they arrived, they found a home that was engulfed in flames.

Somers Fire Chief John Roache confirmed that several rescues had occurred. He also said that multiple victims had been rushed to area hospitals.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families right now,” Roache said. “It’s going to be a long night.”

At least one victim jumped from the second floor of the structure to avoid the flames.

Crews continued to put out hotspots at the home early Wednesday morning.

Officials estimated that 11 people were forced from the home.

Multiple state troopers were on the scene early Wednesday, including vehicles from the State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit.

Copyright 2024 WSFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image courtesy of MGN.
Husband & wife dead in apparent murder-suicide, says Ellisville police
The Jones County Sheriff's Office said a passenger vehicle, an 18-wheeler and a waste...
Injuries reported in crash involving 18-wheeler, garbage truck & car on MS-29
The highway was shut down for about three hours while crews tended to the injured and cleared...
2 injured, 1 critical, in 2-vehicle crash in Jones Co. Monday night
-
500th ‘most wanted’ arrest made in Jones Co.
Jackson woman killed after deer crashes through car windshield on Mississippi highway

Latest News

The mayor revealed that the city wants to hear from its citizens and their opinions about new...
City of Hattiesburg including citizens in 2024 decisions
Forms for those wanting to run for the special alderman election in Petal will be available at...
Special election to be held in Petal
This is a locator map for Iran with its capital, Tehran.
Iran says at least 103 people killed, 211 wounded in bombing at ceremony honoring slain general
A cement marker in a section for unclaimed people at the Mt. Olivet Cemetery Monday, Nov. 13,...
A missing person with no memory: How investigators solved the cold case of Seven Doe