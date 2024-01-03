Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

14-year-old boy killed in Jackson shooting

(MGN)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 9:13 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 14-year-old boy was shot and killed in Jackson Tuesday night.

The shooting death was confirmed by JPD Precinct 2 Commander Julian Lonie.

It occurred in the 200 block of Nimitz Street.

This is the first reported homicide in the City of Jackson for 2024.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2024 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image courtesy of MGN.
Husband & wife dead in apparent murder-suicide, says Ellisville police
Mud-covered ATV
New Year’s Eve 4-wheeler wreck leaves man critically injured
Fatal crash generic image
2 teens have died in early morning New Year’s Day crash
The Jones County Sheriff's Office said a passenger vehicle, an 18-wheeler and a waste...
Injuries reported in crash involving 18-wheeler, garbage truck & car on MS-29
Four years ago, White's office launched the investigation into what would become the state's...
State auditor details where welfare scandal investigation stands now

Latest News

‘Terrible crime’: Scott Co. sheriff offers new details on killing, burning of elderly woman
‘Terrible crime’: Scott Co. sheriff offers new details on killing, burning of elderly woman
-
500th ‘most wanted’ arrest made in Jones Co.
Sammy Patrick
Suspect wanted for capital murder of elderly Scott Co. woman accused of robbing Subway in Mississippi
EMT killed assisting injured at roadside accident on way back to Mississippi.
EMT killed assisting injured at roadside accident on way back to Mississippi
Brother killed, sister charged in deadly Columbia shooting incident.
Brother killed, sister charged in deadly Columbia shooting incident