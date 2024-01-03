01/03 Ryan’s “Chilly & Wet” Wednesday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

It looks like we really lucked out this morning with our morning warm-up as the rain moves in, because we were just a handful of degrees too warm to get any icy roads...though bridges and overpasses have a rare chance of light icing in similar conditions. I believe we’re a bit too warm for that, but it wouldn’t surprise me to see a flurry or light sleeting in Central/Northern Alabama. For Hattiesburg this morning, upper 30s is the coolest we’ll get, lingering there as a cold rain picks up in the mid-to-late morning. The rain-cooled air and cloud cover will keep us on the cool side as we head into our early afternoon hours, which is when we hit our high for the day...just don’t expect much warmth as highs will top out in the upper 40s across the area today. If that’s too cool for you as it is for me, fear not! Because the sun and near-normal highs return by tomorrow!

Frosty mornings will return as well! We’ll see a reinforcing burst of cooler air on the backside of today’s frontal system. It isn’t very robust, but coupled with our rapidly clearing skies we’ll see some enhanced radiational cooling, which will allow our lows to fall back into the 20s as quickly as tomorrow morning! That’s right back into light-to-hard freeze territory, and could lead to some ice if any puddles linger into the night...though I don’t expect it’ll be enough to cause any problematic issues. If you think that means tomorrow afternoon will be chilly again, that is not the case! The sun dominates the sky once again and our high will climb back into the mid 50s, just a few degrees below our “normal” of 60 degrees. Mornings remain on the frosty side for Friday morning as well, but steady warming and another couple of fronts will have us back in the 60s by the time we begin next week, which may be our first round of stronger storms and severe weather as well.

