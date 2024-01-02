Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Winning numbers drawn for $810 million Powerball jackpot

(Neil Esoy | MGN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 10:16 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The winning numbers for an estimated $810 million Powerball jackpot were drawn Monday night, the first night of the new year.

The numbers were 12, 21, 42, 44, 49 and 1.

The jackpot’s cash value is $408.9 million, if the winner chooses to collect it in a single payment.

Powerball said the jackpot is the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot and tenth-largest U.S. lottery jackpot.

The jackpot was previously won on Oct. 11 by a ticket in California that won a grand prize worth $1.765 billion. Since then, there have been 34 drawings without a grand prize winner.

Lottery tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2024 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An emergency medical technician with Laurel-based ASAP EMS was killed in the line of duty...
EMT killed in line of duty at accident site
Mud-covered ATV
New Year’s Eve 4-wheeler wreck leaves man critically injured
A two-vehicle accident on U.S. 84 in Jones County Saturday injured two people.
2 injured in 2-vehicle accident Saturday in Jones County
Four years ago, White's office launched the investigation into what would become the state's...
State auditor details where welfare scandal investigation stands now
An 18-year-old Columbia woman was charged with culpable negligence manslaughter in connection...
Brother shot, killed in Columbia; sister arrested, charged

Latest News

WDAM 7's Rex Thompson offers his forecast for Pine Belt.
Chilly days, frigid nights ahead for Pine Belt
Purvis business owner planning next move after fire.
Purvis business owner contemplating next steps after devastating fire
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, left, celebrates with quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) after a...
Michigan beats Alabama 27-20 in overtime on Blake Corum’s TD run to reach national title game
WDAM 7's Rex Thompson offers his forecast for Pine Belt.
Chilly days, frigid nights dead ahead in Pine Belt