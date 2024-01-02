Weather world won’t forget 2023

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -Hours before, 2023 had come to an end, and while most of us were looking forward to this year, the past year will be one that the weather world won’t forget.

So, let’s take a look back.

January and February were fairly quiet here in the Pine Belt, but all that would change in March.

On March 24, severe weather was forecast for much of the state, but no one could have imagined how bad this night would become.

“It just moved through Rolling Fork, Mississippi, and storm chasers, as of about 20 minutes ago, were reporting a mile-wide tornado.”

At 7:57 p.m., a large tornado touched down in Issaquena County.

Over the next 71 minutes, the EF-4 tornado decimated the towns of Rolling Fork, Midnight, and Silver City along its 59-mile path of destruction.

The National Weather Service in Jackson estimated that 78% of Rolling Fork sustained at least some type of damage from the tornado.

That same supercell would go on to produce two more deadly EF-3 tornadoes in the communities of Winona and Amory. In the end, 22 lives were lost on that terrible night.

On May 5, a damaging straight-line wind event resulted in an 80-mile-long swath of damage from Hazlehurst to Hattiesburg.

The Lott Town Road area of Sumrall was the hardest hit, with 100 miles per hour straight-line winds occurred, causing widespread damage to multiple chicken houses, homes and large swaths of large oak trees.

On June 16, some 80 mph straight-line winds downed several transmission power lines, causing widespread power outages along and north of the U.S. 84 corridor.

Power would not be restored for several days in some areas. Later that afternoon, storms produced tennis ball-size hail over Richton, causing extensive damage.

Then, on the night of June 18, an EF-3 tornado touched down just north of Bay Springs in the tiny community of Louin.

The tornado damaged multiple chicken farms, a lumber mill and nearly two dozen homes. Unfortunately, one life was lost during the night of the tornado.

In August, several unusually strong heat domes built up across the Southeast. This set-up led to the hottest summer on-record for Hattiesburg.

“This has to be the worst, 10-day forecast that I have ever put together. One hundreds every single day. No rain in sight.”

The Pine Belt experienced 23 days of 100-degree-plus heat during the month of August. A new record high was set on Aug. 26, when the temperature reached 107 degrees.

Dry weather that began in late July continued into August, which then triggered Burn Bans lasted for several months across south Mississippi.

September was unusually dry. The Laurel-Hattiesburg Regional Airport reported rain three times during the entire month of September. In the end, Hattiesburg wrapped up the year with a rainfall deficit of just more than 10 inches.

While we don’t know what 2024 will hold for us weather-wise, we do know that we’ll always be ready here in the First Alert Weather Center to keep the Pine Belt safe and informed.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2024 WDAM. All rights reserved.