Tips for sticking to New Year’s resolutions

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - When picking out New Year’s resolutions, it’s OK to start small.

“I think people really forget to anchor their goals and their values,” said Christina Williams, Pine Grove Outpatient Services clinical director. “So, you really need to have a good reason of why you want to meet these goals.

“Is it for health? Is it for a certain type of success that you’re striving for? Is it to have more time with your family? It’s kind of more. big-picture things.”

If setting the same goals, year after year, reflection may be needed on what caused past failures and what needs to change for success in 2024.

“Take a look back at the obstacles you faced because, for most people, this isn’t their first time to try some of these things,” Williams said. “So, rather than just repeating what you did in the past, it’s important to look back on what kind of blocked those goals for you.”

On average, statistics say that only about 9% of people who set a New Year’s resolution complete it. Experts say one reason so many resolutions fail every year is because people set expectations too high for themselves.

Even the smallest achievements in a resolution should be considered a step in the right direction.

“I think if you set your goal too high, its going to be problematic,” said says Tony Calabrese, Pine Grove Outpatient Services director. “But I think if you start slow, maybe instead of walking an hour a day, maybe you take the stairs. Maybe you park in the parking lot a little bit further away, so you have to walk into the building.”

And remember. New Year’s Day is fun to celebrate, but don’t strain to start a resolution right now if not ready.

“Just have a positive attitude,” Calabrese said. “If you slip and don’t follow through, don’t worry about it, just resume and start again.

“There’s nothing magical about Jan. 1. You can do it again on Feb. 1.”

