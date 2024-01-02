Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Suspect wanted for capital murder of elderly Scott Co. woman accused of robbing Subway in Mississippi

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 8:34 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILKINSON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The suspect wanted for shooting, killing, and setting an elderly woman on fire in Forest allegedly robbed a Subway while armed in Wilkinson County Monday afternoon, according to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.

Sammy Patrick is wanted for capital murder after he allegedly murdered the elderly woman Saturday around 2 p.m. in the 3000 block of Old Jackson Road.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office says Patrick was seen allegedly robbing a Subway in Wilkinson County while armed.

According to Woodville Police Chief Lemuel Rutledge, the armed robbery happened around 2:50 p.m. in Woodville at the Subway located off Highway 61. Patrick was later seen getting gas at a Shell gas station.

He is also driving a vehicle that was reported stolen on Old Highway 21. The tag number is a disabled tag that reads DBW5119.

Suspect wanted for capital murder of elderly woman accused of robbing Subway in Mississippi
Suspect wanted for capital murder of elderly woman accused of robbing Subway in Mississippi(Woodville Police Chief Lemuel Rutledge)

Chief Rutledge says the stolen vehicle Patrick is driving is a dark-colored Ford Ranger. Patrick was last seen traveling north on Highway 61 towards Natchez.

Mississippi Highway Patrol, Louisiana State Police, and other agencies in that area are searching for Patrick.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2024 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mud-covered ATV
New Year’s Eve 4-wheeler wreck leaves man critically injured
Fatal crash generic image
2 teens have died in early morning New Year’s Day crash
Four years ago, White's office launched the investigation into what would become the state's...
State auditor details where welfare scandal investigation stands now
An emergency medical technician with Laurel-based ASAP EMS was killed in the line of duty...
EMT killed in line of duty at accident site
THE365 features blockbuster movies such as Will Smith in “I Am Legend” and Tyler Perry in...
THE365 comes to WDAM 7.5; Circle Country ends broadcasts on Jan. 1

Latest News

MGN
Injuries reported in crash involving 18-wheeler, garbage truck & car on MS-29
Taking a look back at the weather in 2023.
Weather world won’t forget 2023
Taking a look back at the weather in 2023.
WDAM 7's Patrick Bigbie takes a look back at 2023's extraordinary weather
Local businesses stayed open for the holiday.
Locally-owned businesses remain open for New Year’s Day
Local businesses stayed opened for the holiday.
Local businesses stayed open on the holiday