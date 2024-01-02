Win Stuff
State troopers highlight ‘Move Over’ law amid deadly crash

Noah Noble met with state troopers today who are emphasizing the state's 'Move Over' law.
By Noah Noble
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 8:03 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - First responders are stressing the widely enacted ‘Move Over’ law following the death of a George County EMT. State troopers are at the front of that message, as they spend the majority of their shifts on the side of highways and interstates.

“This is one of the dangerous aspects of the job: standing on the side of the road with a vehicle doing 65+ miles per hour coming by you,” Cpl. Cal Robertson with Mississippi Highway Patrol said.

According to state law, drivers are required to move over to the next lane when an emergency vehicle is stopped on the side of the highway. That includes utility vehicles, tow trucks, mail trucks, and any vehicle with strobes flashing.

Over the weekend, a MHP cruiser was rear-ended on the side of a highway near Jackson and the trooper was sent to the hospital. Cpl. Robertson told WLOX News that the incident is a sobering reminder.

“It makes us all nervous because our safety is dependent on the driver’s attentiveness."
“It makes us all nervous because our safety is dependent on the driver’s attentiveness. What are they doing in the vehicle when they come by you? If they’re not paying attention, they’re too busy looking at their phone, it could be very dangerous for us,” he said. “If someone gets hit by a vehicle doing 65 or 70, their chance of survival is slim to none.”

