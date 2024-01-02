Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Missing Chinese exchange student found safe in Utah following cyber kidnapping scheme, police say

Authorities say a missing 17-year-old was the victim of new trend called "cyber-kidnapping."
Authorities say a missing 17-year-old was the victim of new trend called "cyber-kidnapping."(Riverdale Police Department via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 8:49 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIVERDALE, Utah (AP) — A foreign exchange student from China who was reported missing last week in Utah has been found in what authorities said was an apparent “cyber kidnapping” scheme to extort $80,000 from the student’s family.

The 17-year-old student was reported missing Friday, a day after he was last seen at the home where he had been staying in Riverdale, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) from Salt Lake City.

Riverdale police initially said that they believed the student had been forcefully taken from his home. But on Sunday night they said he was found safe in a tent about 25 miles (40 kilometers) away from Riverdale in the Brigham City area.

He was convinced that his family in China was threatened and that he needed to isolate himself, according to police. It’s unclear how he received this information or why he was isolating himself.

Meanwhile, his family had received a ransom note and photograph of the student that made it appear that he’d been abducted and was in danger. The family paid $80,000 in ransom before he was found.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An emergency medical technician with Laurel-based ASAP EMS was killed in the line of duty...
EMT killed in line of duty at accident site
Mud-covered ATV
New Year’s Eve 4-wheeler wreck leaves man critically injured
A two-vehicle accident on U.S. 84 in Jones County Saturday injured two people.
2 injured in 2-vehicle accident Saturday in Jones County
Four years ago, White's office launched the investigation into what would become the state's...
State auditor details where welfare scandal investigation stands now
An 18-year-old Columbia woman was charged with culpable negligence manslaughter in connection...
Brother shot, killed in Columbia; sister arrested, charged

Latest News

Purvis business owner planning next move after fire.
Purvis business owner contemplating next steps after devastating fire
A tsunami warning is shown on TV in Yokohama, near Tokyo Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. Japan issued...
Powerful earthquakes leave at least four dead, destroy buildings along Japan’s western coast
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, left, celebrates with quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) after a...
Michigan beats Alabama 27-20 in overtime on Blake Corum’s TD run to reach national title game
A powerful 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck western Japan on Monday afternoon. (CNN, TV ASAHI)
Major earthquake rocks Japan, triggers tsunami warnings