Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Merit Health Wesley celebrates 1st baby of 2024

Merit Health Wesley Hospital saw its first baby of 2024 arrive at 12:50 a.m. Monday.
Merit Health Wesley Hospital saw its first baby of 2024 arrive at 12:50 a.m. Monday.(WDAM Staff)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 11:33 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - They say every picture tells a story, don’t it?

Say hello to Baby Jalayah, who arrived at Merit Health Wesley 50 minutes after the Pine Belt welcomed in 2024 Monday morning.

Baby Jalayah was born less than an hour into 2024 at Merit Health Wesley Monday morning.
Baby Jalayah was born less than an hour into 2024 at Merit Health Wesley Monday morning.(Merit Health Wesley Public Information Office)

Jalayah became the first young lady or gentleman to arrive in the new year at Merit,. She came into the world at 12:50 a.m. Monday, rocking 5 pounds, 11 ounces, and stretching to 18 1/2 inches long.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2024 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mud-covered ATV
New Year’s Eve 4-wheeler wreck leaves man critically injured
An emergency medical technician with Laurel-based ASAP EMS was killed in the line of duty...
EMT killed in line of duty at accident site
A two-vehicle accident on U.S. 84 in Jones County Saturday injured two people.
2 injured in 2-vehicle accident Saturday in Jones County
Four years ago, White's office launched the investigation into what would become the state's...
State auditor details where welfare scandal investigation stands now
Fatal crash generic image
2 teens have died in early morning New Year’s Day crash

Latest News

Gratefull Soul's traditional New Year's Day meal packed 'em in Monday.
Gratefull Soul serves up traditional New Year’s Day Meal
WDAM 7's Rex Thompson offers his forecast for Pine Belt.
Chilly days, frigid nights ahead for Pine Belt
10pm Headlines 1/1
10pm Headlines 1/1
Purvis business owner planning next move after fire.
Purvis business owner contemplating next steps after devastating fire
WDAM 7's Rex Thompson offers his forecast for Pine Belt.
Chilly days, frigid nights dead ahead in Pine Belt