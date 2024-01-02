Merit Health Wesley celebrates 1st baby of 2024

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - They say every picture tells a story, don’t it?

Say hello to Baby Jalayah, who arrived at Merit Health Wesley 50 minutes after the Pine Belt welcomed in 2024 Monday morning.

Baby Jalayah was born less than an hour into 2024 at Merit Health Wesley Monday morning. (Merit Health Wesley Public Information Office)

Jalayah became the first young lady or gentleman to arrive in the new year at Merit,. She came into the world at 12:50 a.m. Monday, rocking 5 pounds, 11 ounces, and stretching to 18 1/2 inches long.

