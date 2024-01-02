Merit Health Wesley celebrates 1st baby of 2024
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 11:33 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - They say every picture tells a story, don’t it?
Say hello to Baby Jalayah, who arrived at Merit Health Wesley 50 minutes after the Pine Belt welcomed in 2024 Monday morning.
Jalayah became the first young lady or gentleman to arrive in the new year at Merit,. She came into the world at 12:50 a.m. Monday, rocking 5 pounds, 11 ounces, and stretching to 18 1/2 inches long.
