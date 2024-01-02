Win Stuff
Locally-owned businesses remain open for New Year’s Day

Local businesses stayed open on the holiday.
By Kyra Lampley
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 11:57 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - It was business as usual today for one local lounge in Hattiesburg.

Nostalgia Lounge hosted a New Year’s brunch earlier in the day for those wanting to celebrate the holiday. Owner Richard Carlisle said he wanted to ring in the new year positively.

“We decided to open for 2024 to start the new year off right, with some good vibes, we got brunch going on, just to get a kickstart to the new year,” Carlisle said.

Down the road in Purvis, First Choice Towing owner Abner Keith said staying open in the new year was essential for his business.

“There’s always going to be a need for a tow truck and roadside assistance,” Keith said “We’re here any time anybody needs us.

“We’re 24/7.”

Keith said he enjoyed providing services to his community.

“It especially is a good part of it when somebody needs it for a family member, and they call you and they trust you to go get them off the road,” he said. “I guess it actually gives you a good feeling about things when you’re able to help somebody.”

Carlisle, who moved his establishment from downtown Hattiesburg out off U.S. 49, said he was looking forward to what the new year will bring.

“It’s a great location, definitely, for sure is an adjustment with us coming from downtown,” Carlisle said. “But we like the new location.

“We’re getting adjusted to it, bigger location for sure. Got a lot of events coming up, so we’re looking forward to the new year.”



