Jones County appoints new board president

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Board of Supervisors elected a new board president on Tuesday.

Beat 3 Supervisor Phil Dickerson will now take the position.

This comes after former Board President Johnny Burnett was defeated in the primary race.

It is Dickerson’s second term on the board, and during his time, they’ve paved several roads with COVID-19 infrastructure money for the county.

“I want to thank the supervisors now for putting their trust in me,” said Dickerson. “It’s an honor and a privilege to be able to step into this position and keep Jones County moving forward as we have in the last four years.”

Dickerson said he wants to continue to improve infrastructure and work with local cities and economic development to bring more businesses to the county.

