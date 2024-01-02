Injuries reported in crash involving 18-wheeler, garbage truck & car on MS-29

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Emergency responders are working on an active crash scene with injuries and entrapment on State Highway 29 near Ellisville.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Office, the accident happened around 6:50 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 2, at 1924 MS-29 in the Johnson Community. They said the crash involved a passenger car, an 18-wheeler and a waste management truck. The sheriff’s office also reported injuries but did not specify how many or their severity.

The Jones County Sheriff's Office reported a crash involving a passenger car, an 18-wheeler and a waste management truck along State Highway 29 in the Johnson Community. (Mississippi Department of Transportation)

The Mississippi Department of Transportation traffic map shows delays across all lanes of traffic. Officials urge drivers to use caution while moving through the area and to look for alternative routes.

This is an active crash scene. WDAM will continue to update as new information is made public.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2024 WDAM. All rights reserved.