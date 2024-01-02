Win Stuff
Gratefull Soul serves up traditional New Year’s Day Meal

Traditional eats on New Year's Day include black-eyed peas, cabbage.
By Delaney Dukes
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 10:54 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -New Year’s Day is full of superstitions with some of the main ones centered around food.

And one local restaurant served up the most sought-after foods on Jan. 1.

“It’s so hard to find home cooking on New Year’s Day,” said Gratefull Soul owner Carmen Ford.

Which helps explain the line of people out the door, hoping to get their hands on a traditional New Year’s Day meal with black-eyed peas and cabbage.

According to some, eating these foods can bring good luck as you enter the New Year.

“On New Year’s Day, you’re supposed to eat black-eyed peas, and greens of some kind, and cornbread,” Ford said. “Black-eyed peas for luck, and then the greens for money.”

Someone at Gratefull Soul ate their greens, because business at the restaurant was cooking Monday.

“This is our busiest day of the year,” Ford said. “We probably do about three times what we normally serve on a regular day.”

For staff member Lynsey Terry, Monday was nothing new at Gratefull Soul.

“That’s a good thing, though,” Terry said. “As soon as we opened the doors, we had a line around the building, which stayed that way most of the morning.

Bbut we were expecting that. We were ready for it.”

Ford said that although it’s a busy day, New Year’s Day is the favorite time of the year.

“Being open on New Year’s Day, it’s a fun day,” Forde said. “Everybody’s happy to be here to get the good luck.

“It’s definitely one of the better days. We are so happy to be here, and we’ll continue to do it as long as we can.”

