Chilly days, frigid nights ahead for Pine Belt

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Happy New Year, everyone!

Overnight, expect widespread frost with low temperatures in the upper-20s.

For Tuesday, look for sunny skies with high temperatures in the mid-50s. Tuesday night brings a 50% chance of showers late, with lows in the mid-30s.

Showers are likely on Wednesday, with highs in the upper-40s and lows in the lower-30a.;

Thursday is expected to be sunny, with highs in the mid-50s and lows in the upper-20s.

Sunny skies are also expected on Friday, with highs in the upper-50s. Friday night into Saturday, the Pine Belt has a chance of showers and a possible thunderstorm.

Look for lows in the 40s Friday night.

Sunny skies reappear Saturday, with highs in the mid-50s and lows in the upper-30s.

