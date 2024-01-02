Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Man being held for questioning after body found in Edwards house fire

(Mgn)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDWARDS, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is being held for questioning after authorities discovered his father’s body following a house fire in Edwards.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones says the man is being detained for questioning regarding the cause of the fire.

He is currently not a suspect.

Authorities responded to a house fire at 2060 Belknap Rd., in Edwards Tuesday afternoon, where they discovered a 75-year-old man dead inside, Jones said.

A second person living at the home escaped.

The cause of the death and fire are under investigation.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2024 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image courtesy of MGN.
Husband & wife dead in apparent murder-suicide, says Ellisville police
Mud-covered ATV
New Year’s Eve 4-wheeler wreck leaves man critically injured
Fatal crash generic image
2 teens have died in early morning New Year’s Day crash
Four years ago, White's office launched the investigation into what would become the state's...
State auditor details where welfare scandal investigation stands now
The Jones County Sheriff's Office said a passenger vehicle, an 18-wheeler and a waste...
Injuries reported in crash involving 18-wheeler, garbage truck & car on MS-29

Latest News

Forrest County Board of Supervisors swearing-in ceremony
Forrest County Board of Supervisors swearing-in ceremony
-
Jones County appoints new board president
Forrest County Board of Supervisors swearing-in ceremony
Forrest Co. Board of Supervisors swear in
A Jones County husband and wife are dead following what police believe to be a murder/suicide.
Ellisville couple murder-suicide
The Jones County Board of Supervisors elected a new board president on Tuesday.
New board president appointed in Jones County