Man being held for questioning after body found in Edwards house fire

EDWARDS, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is being held for questioning after authorities discovered his father’s body following a house fire in Edwards.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones says the man is being detained for questioning regarding the cause of the fire.

He is currently not a suspect.

Authorities responded to a house fire at 2060 Belknap Rd., in Edwards Tuesday afternoon, where they discovered a 75-year-old man dead inside, Jones said.

A second person living at the home escaped.

The cause of the death and fire are under investigation.

HCSO is on the scene of a house fire at 2060 Belknap Rd. in Edwards, MS. Preliminary findings is a 75 year old male deceased inside the residence. The cause of death and cause of the fire is under investigation. — TyreeJonesSheriff (@TyreeSheriff) January 2, 2024

