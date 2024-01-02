Win Stuff
500th ‘most wanted’ arrest made in Jones Co.

-(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Last week, The Jones County Sheriff’s Department recorded its 500th arrest in four years.

The JCSD website and the “Most Wanted” section went live on March 5, 2020.

During the past four years, the JCSD Court Services Division, led by Lt. Lance Williams, has worked to locate and arrest those individuals listed.

“Our team has worked tirelessly to locate and arrest those listed as JCSD “Most Wanted” individuals over the past four years,” said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin.

Berlin said many of those 500 who were listed had active bench warrants issued by a Jones County Circuit Court judge.

“Our JCSD Court Services Division takes their responsibilities seriously and works very hard to make arrests of those who are wanted on active arrest warrants,” Berlin said.

The most wanted list can be found on the JCSD website at www.jonesso.com/wanted.php.

