2 injured, 1 critical, in 2-vehicle crash in Jones Co. Monday night

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A two-vehicle crash in Jones County Monday night resulted in two people being injured, according to the Jones County Fire Council.

According to the fire council’s public information officer Dana Bumgardner, Shady Grove and Sharon volunteer fire departments responded to the head-on collision on Highway 15 North at Parkwood Drive, shortly after 9:30 p.m.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found two people and two vehicles that were involved in the crash, with both traffic lanes blocked as debris covered the highway.

Bumgardner said one of the vehicles, a white pickup truck, was severely damaged, with the driver having to be pulled from the vehicle. EMServ Ambulance Service took one person to the emergency room with what appeared to be life-threatening injuries.

The other vehicle suffered moderate damage, and the driver refused to be taken to the emergency room by an ambulance, according to Bumgardner.

The highway was shut down for about three hours while crews tended to the injured and cleared the roadway.

Bumgardner said the Jones County Sheriff’s Office and the Mississippi Highway Patrol also were on the scene.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2024 WDAM. All rights reserved.