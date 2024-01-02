2 dead in possible domestic incident; Ellisville PD says, investigation ongoing

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Police found two people dead at an Ellisville home on Tuesday morning.

The Ellisville Police Department (EPD) said it was too early in the investigation to release many details. However, they did confirm that officers located two bodies at a home in East Ellisville. They said the scene looked like a possible domestic violence incident, but they are unable to rule that definitively at this time.

Ellisville Police Chief Bruce Russell said there was no ongoing threat to the community. He also said the EPD would issue a press release with more information Tuesday afternoon.

The investigation is ongoing. WDAM will continue to update the story as more information becomes available.

