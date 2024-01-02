Win Stuff
01/02 Ryan’s “Frosty and Freeze-y” Tuesday Morning Forecast

You’re waking up to the coldest morning of the year so far as lows fall into the 20s across the board.
01/02 Ryan's "Frosty and Freeze-y" Tuesday Morning Forecast
By Ryan Mahan
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 6:50 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Good morning, Pine Belt!

Yesterday’s sneaky front passed through without any more fanfare than a wind shift and some barely noticeable cloud cover, but we’re seeing its bite now as lows have fallen into the low 20s! Not everywhere mind you, the southern end of the Pine Belt will barely dip below freezing, but the northern end will see conditions in the 20s for and handful of hours. This afternoon will be cooler than yesterday was as well, but not quite as dramatically as the morning was with the high only falling to about 57 later today. We’ll also see plenty of sun! But that comes to an end rather quickly as we head through the night....

That leads us into Wednesday which will be quite wet, and a bit chilly as well. Expect tomorrow morning to still be chilly near the mid 30s, but that’s a noticeable increase on this morning thanks to a surge of RELATIVELY warmer air ahead of yet another front. Unlike yesterday’s, tomorrow’s will bring the first “active” weather of the year as rain moves in! It only looks like rain though, with some morning to evening showers bringing some rain-cooled air to the surface. That’ll have highs in the mid 40s, with a return to the low 30s and upper 20s by Thursday morning. We’ll warm into the end of the week as well, climb back to average (~60) and beyond by the weekend/start of next week. That also means the rain then has a higher chance of thunderstorms, which we’ll watch and monitor as needed.

